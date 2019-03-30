Created with Sketch.
Glenn Murray battles for possession with James Ward-Prowse. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton player ratings

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got the only goal as Southampton claimed a crucial three points in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Brighton.

Hojbjerg netted from Nathan Redmond's pass after 53 minutes, before Albion pressed for an equaliser and Martin Montoya crashed a shot against the woodwork. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

Saved well-struck Redmond shot in early stages. No chance with Hojbjerg goal and had few other shots to deal with.

1. Mathew Ryan - 6

Solid in defence and supported attacks well but Saints' goal came from down his side after Albion gave the ball away. Crashed a shot against the bar at 1-0.

2. Martin Montoya - 6

Dominant in the air defending set-pieces as usual.

3. Shane Duffy - 7

Bravely charged down Armstrong shot late in the first half. Headed opportunity over just after Southampton took the lead. Blocked goalbound Bertrand shot at 1-0.

4. Lewis Dunk - 6

