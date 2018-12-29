Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton picture gallery
Were you at the Amex for Albion's 1-0 win against Everton? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.
Jurgen Locadia got the only goal just before the hour as Brighton ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League. Pictures by PW Sporting Photography.
1. Brighton v Everton picture gallery
Albion fans wave to the camera before kick-off
2. Brighton v Everton picture gallery
Albion fans pictured before kick-off
3. Brighton v Everton picture gallery
A young Brighton fan pictured before the game
4. Brighton v Everton picture gallery
Brighton supporters pictured at the Amex
