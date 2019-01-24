Brighton & Hove Albion sign Argentine midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors, with the 20-year-old spending the rest of the season back on loan at the Argentine club.

Mac Allister has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Seagulls. He came through the Juniors academy and made his senior debut in a goalless draw with Central Cordoba in October 2016, as the club secured promotion to the Argentinian top flight as champions later that season.

In total, the midfielder has scored eight goals in 58 appearances for Juniors, including three in nine games so far this season.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: “Alexis is an exciting young player that we have brought in for the future, and he has already made a big impact playing in Argentina.

“It is in the best interests of all three parties to allow him to return to Juniors, as he will be able to continue playing regular first-team football in a very competitive league.

“We will keep a close eye on his development over the coming months, and it is a pleasure to welcome him to the football club.”

HAVE YOU READ?

Midfielder could return for Brighton's match with West Brom but two still out



Hughton still doesn't anticipate any January signings but Schelotto could leave on loan



Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom: The key points from Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference



Lewis Dunk: We're coming on as a squad and learning all the time against the top sides



Pascal Gross: Small margins were the difference against Manchester United and Liverpool