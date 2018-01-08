Brighton fans banned after disorder at Crystal Palace league match

Brighton & Hove Albion have issued bans to 12 of the club's supporters until the end of the season after reviewing CCTV footage of anti-social behaviour at the stadium ahead of and during the recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Police have already successfully prosecuted seven supporters of both clubs for their part in the disorder in Brighton & Hove city centre and at the Amex on November 28 - and they have already been issued with court or club bans.

Now the club has issued banning letters to a dozen additional Albion fans - excluding them from home and away matches until the end of the current season - after they were captured on video breaching stadium rules.

The two sides meet again at the Amex tonight, in the FA Cup third round (7.45pm kick-off).

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “As we’ve said previously, the vast majority coming to the match did so in good spirits and conducted themselves in the right way - but unfortunately a small minority let themselves and their clubs down.

“Some of those individuals have been dealt with through the courts, while others, where we have irrefutable video evidence of misbehaviour, have been issued bans until the end of the current season.

“All of those fans who’ve been banned will also be required to sign behaviour agreements before being allowed back into matches when their bans expire.

“We hope this news will come as a timely warning that we will not tolerate antisocial behaviour from our supporters - at the Amex or when traveling to and from matches - and anyone caught doing so will face arrest, prosecution and lengthy bans.”

The club and police are continuing to review CCTV footage from the league clash and have warned that further arrests and bans are possible - while a list of names and footage has also been provided to Crystal Palace.