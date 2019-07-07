Brighton duo Percy Tau and Leon Balogun set for showdown after South Africa shock Mo Salah’s Egypt

Brighton attacker Percy Tau helped South Africa to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations thanks to an excellent victory against Mo Saleh’s Egypt in Cairo last night.

Albion’s frontman was a constant menace to the Egypt rearguard as a late goal from Thembinkosi Lorch enabled Stuart Baxter’s team to record an upset.

The South African’s managed to shackle Liverpool’s Mo Salah for the majority of the match, after the Egyptian missed an early chance for the hosts.

Tau will now come up against his Albion colleague Leon Balogun as the Bafana Bafana face Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Balogun was a late substitute for Nigeria as they came back from 2-1 down to beat Cameroon. Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal against Clarence Seedorf’s side.

The result ends Albion defender Gaetan Bong’s time at the tournament, who was an unused substitute for Cameroon during the last 16 loss.