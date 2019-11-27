Brighton defender Shane Duffy determined to keep his place for Liverpool test

By Alex Robertson

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy will hope to maintain his place in the starting XI as they travel to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Duffy, 27, has started the last two matches against Manchester United and Leicester due to an injury to Adam Webster and a suspension to Lewis Dunk.

The Irish defender began alongside Dunk at Old Trafford and was part of a back three - with Webster and Dan Burn - against Leicester as Webster returned ahead of schedule from an ankle injury.

When Webster and Dunk have been available this season, Duffy has had to settle for a place on the bench. The Irishman is pleased his skipper is back to face Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winners but is also determined to keep his place in the defence.

Duffy said, "We need all the competition at this level and for these kind of games we need our best players. Dunky is one of our best players, It'll push everyone on."

Anfield hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Brighton in recent years, with the last win for the Seagulls coming in 1984 in the FA Cup. One positive that the Seagulls can focus on is Liverpool's lack of clean sheets this season, as the Reds have conceded in every home game so far.

However, scoring goals has not been Brighton's strong point, having only netted 15 times in 13 Premier League games.

Despite the record, Duffy is still positive that Brighton can test the league leaders, a side who have won 12 of their 13 league games this season.

"You've just got to believe and be positive. Every game is difficult in this league and you've got to prepare like every game is the same. It's going to be a difficult night so, we will go there positive and confident".

Much like Leicester, Liverpool's attacking front three in Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are lightning quick on the counter and can catch defenders off guard at any moment.

Duffy cited Brighton's biggest problem in last week's 2-0 home loss to Leicester was as dealing with their pace.

"Obviously the game was sloppy from our point of view," Duffy added. "The counter-attacks, we should have learnt from the first couple which were from corners. But it was disappointing."

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly will also hope to shake off a groin injury sustained against Manchester United. Connolly, 19, missed the Leicester match but head coach Graham Potter is hoping to have him available for Liverpool.