Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Expected Premier League line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex

Brighton and Hove Albion ended their three match losing streak at Arsenal on Thursday and will hope to build on their memorable victory as they host Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Sunday (4.30pm)

Albion have now won four and lost four of their last eight league games and are 13th in the Premier League table on 18 points from 15 matches, while Wolves are a lofty fifth with 23 from 15.

Wolves have taken an impressive 10 points away from home this season and are unbeaten home and away in their last 10 matches.

This will be another fascinating test for Graham Potter's men who have been highly-competitive this season - aside from their away defeats at Chelsea and Manchester United.

So how does Potter approach this one following the high of beating Arsenal on their home turf?

Defence

Potter went with four at the back at Liverpool and Arsenal but against the Gunners Steven Alzate slotted in at right back. The Colombian international was impressive and displayed his versatility.

His positional and defensive play was sound and he picked the right moments to advance forward. Regular right back Martin Montoya faces a battle to get back in the starting XI.

Adam Webster, who scored his second of the season at Arsenal, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn will likely make up the defensive quartet.

Brighton's rearguard will have to be fully focused, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has found the back of the net 15 times so far this season in all competitions.

Midfield

Dale Stephens and Davy Propper will likely start in central midfield, as they have for the majority of the season. Aaron Mooy was the best player on the pitch at the Emirates and the Australian international should keep his place on the left. The main decision Potter will have to make - and it's a familiar quandary - does he start with Pascal Gross or Leandro Trossard?

Gross also played well at Arsenal and Trossard, as he so often does, made a positive impact from the bench. There really is very little to choose to between these players at the moment and it will likely come down to who performed the best in training this week and who looks fresh and raring to go.

Attack

Neal Maupay seemed to benefit from his breather at Liverpool. The French striker looked energetic and hungry for goals at Arsenal. His header from Aaron Mooy's cross was brilliantly taken and Albion's leading scorer now has five Premier League goals to his name this season.

Aaron Connolly also played well against Arsenal. He was an absolute menace to David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos throughout his time on the pitch and deserved a goal.

Connolly is determined to add goals to his hustle and he and Maupay will likely be unleashed once again against Wolves.

Team news

Graham Potter confirmed no fresh injury concerns for Sunday’s game, with Solly March and Jose Izquierdo the only two players ruled out. The head coach said, "We're in today (Friday) for a body count and recover in the best way we can. So far we have no problems to report."

Sunday's visitors have Willy Boly ruled out long term with a broken leg, and Morgan Gibbs-White is doubtful with a lower back injury.

Form

Brighton & Hove Albion: WWLLLW

Wolverhampton Wanderers: DDWWDW

Possible line-ups

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Stephens, Propper, Gross; Maupay, Connolly

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Prediction

A hard fought 1-1 draw