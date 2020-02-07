Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Expected Premier League line-up vs Watford at the Amex Stadium

Brighton manager Graham Potter received a boost ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

Shane Duffy trained on Thursday, after he missed the West Ham match following a minor operation, while Dan Burn has been making progress from a shoulder injury.

New signing Tariq Lampty has been settling into the squad, but the manager suggested Saturday's match could come too soon for the former Chelsea player.

Potter insists the mood is good in the Brighton camp despite the club's recent winless run.

The Seagulls have won one of their last 10 Premier League matches and have not tasted victory or kept a clean sheet in 2020 so far, but Potter remains confident.

"It's been good, really good, I think that's the encouraging thing," Potter said when asked about the mood of the camp after five top-flight matches without a win.

"With the test of the Premier League, you don't win that often, but certainly this season we haven't won that much.

"We've only won six this season, so how we convince people is by winning. I think that's what the Premier League gives you, that test to show that you're still on the right path that you're doing the right things even when the wins don't come.

"But I'd say the performances have been mixed but the spirit of the players and the determination, buoyed by the West Ham performance and the result I think has given us a bit of a lift but we need to carry that performance on against a difficult Watford side."

Watford spent the majority of the season at the foot of the table, but have improved in recent weeks since Nigel Pearson took over from Quique Sanchez Flores in early December and now sit just three points behind 15th-placed Brighton.

The Seagulls are just two points above the relegation zone but also just five points behind 10th-placed Arsenal, however, Potter does not believe the game against the Hornets is a must-win clash.

"I'm sure me and Nigel (Pearson) would say the same things, it'd be nice to win, it's important to win, if that's the only win we get, then we're in a bit of trouble.

"But focus on the game, try and get the three points which is important in the Premier League and then we see from there."

Tom Cleverley returns from injury for Watford in their Premier League trip to the south coast. The former Manchester United man has been sidelined since October with an Achilles injury.

Kiko Femenia (knee) is nearing full-fitness, while Ismaila Sarr (hamstring) is unlikely to feature. Adalberto Penaranda is available after returning from his loan spell at Belgian side Eupen.

Brighton possible starting lineup: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Propper; Trossard, Mooy, Gross; Murray

Watford possible starting lineup: Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Denney

Brighton Premier League form: WDLDLD

Watford Premier League form: WWWDLL