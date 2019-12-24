Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Expected Premier League line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day

Brighton and Hove Albion will attempt to do the double against Tottenham Hotspur as they travel to the north London on Boxing Day.

Two goals from striker Aaron Connolly sealed a memorable 3-0 triumph for Albion against Spurs at the Amex in October.

Tottenham have since installed Jose Mourinho as the new manager but they go into the match on the back of a 2-0 to Chelsea last Saturday. Graham Potter's Brighton also tasted a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United and both teams will look to hit back in positive fashion.

Mourinho's men are seventh and six points above 13th placed Albion who have 20 points from 18 matches. So will Potter be tempted to tweak his line-up after last week's poor display against Sheffield United?

Defence: Adam Webster had a tough time against Sheffield United and Shane Duffy will be hoping for a recall to the starting XI. Lewis Dunk, who played superbly against Harry Kane last time out, will no doubt feature in the middle while Dan Burn, who has been an ever-present this season, will likely slot in at left back. Martin Montoya has started the previous two matches at right back but still faces competition from Steven Alzate.

Midfield: Dale Stephens and Davy Propper have started in the centre of midfield on each occasion when available for selection. Pascal Gross and Steven Alzate could battle it out for the right side of midfield while Leandro Trossard and Aaron Mooy will be in contention for the left. Yves Bissouma, who performed well against Crystal Palace and also during the second half against Sheffield United, will also hope to force his way in.

Attack: Aaron Connolly and Neal Maupay caused Tottenham all sorts of problems during the 3-0 win at the Amex and both are fit and firing once more. Expect the duo to rekindle their partnership and Glenn Murray will likely settle or a place on the bench, despite his second half appearance against Sheffield United. Leandro Trossard could also provide another attacking option if Aaron Mooy maintains his position on the left of midfield.

Predicted Tottenham line-up (3-4-2-1): Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Sissoko, Dier, Rose; Lucas Moura, Alli; Kane

Unavailable: Lloris (Injured), Lamela (Injured), Davies (Injured), Son (Suspended)

Predicted Brighton line-up (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Mooy, Stephens, Propper; Gross, Maupay, Connolly

Unavailable: Izquierdo (knee), March (groin)

Referee: Graham Scott. Assistants: Neil Davies, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Mike Dean. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

When does Tottenham vs Brighton kick off? Thursday 26th December, 2019 – 12:30 (UK)

Where is Tottenham vs Brighton being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

What TV channel is Tottenham vs Brighton on? Amazon Prime Video