Brighton and Hove Albion make their stance on Ben White absolutely clear to Leeds United and Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to have reassured Leeds United that they can keep highly-rated on-loan defender Ben White for the remainder of the season.

White, 22, has been hugely impressive for Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-chasers this campaign and his displays have also alerted Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham.

There were fears from Leeds that Brighton could recall White from his season-long loan in January but Albion are said to be happy with the existing arrangement.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter views White as a future Premier League player for the club but he is also eager for him to continue his development in the Championship under respected coach Bielsa.

“There is all sorts of talk, as we know," said Potter recently. "But the reality of it is he is our player and he has got a future with us and we are looking forward to having him back at the right time and go from there. He is a player we like a lot.

"If you see how he plays, the attributes he has fit us. He is at Leeds now. He is on loan. You let that run and settle down at the end of the season. He is at Leeds and doing a good job there.”

Albion, who are 12th in the Premier League, are also well covered in defensive areas with Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn all performing well with Shane Duffy as back-up. Burn has played mainly at left back this season but can also slot into a central position if required.

Leeds do not have an option to sign White permanently at the end of his loan deal but Liverpool have been continually linked with White and were thought to be considering a £20m move in January.

Brighton have no intention to sell and they also value White north of £20m, considering they paid £24m to land Webster from Bristol City last summer.

White has been an ever-present for Leeds this campaign and has been a key part of a well-drilled defence that has leaked just 10 goals - the best in the top four English divisions.

He also displayed his versatility last weekend as he played central midfield during Saturday's 2-0 triumph against Huddersfield as Kalvin Phillips was suspended.