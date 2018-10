On the latest edition of Seagulls Weekly, we talk about the win over Newcastle, Jurgen Locadia’s role in the team and the visit of Wolves.

There’s also talk about how you stay in the Premier League year after year and a look at the chaos that ensued between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mark and Steve are away this week so Oli Poole returns to the hotseat and alongside Sam and Ian is columnist Scott McCarthy, from WeAreBrighton.com, who makes his debut.