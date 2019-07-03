Brighton and Hove Albion and Nike agree new kit deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have extended their kit deal with Nike for a further three years.

The agreement with the US sportswear giant will take them through to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Russell Wood, Brighton’s head of commercial, said: “We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Nike since they became our technical supplier in 2014 and, in addition to our players benefitting from world-class sporting apparel, we have seen our replica shirt sales grow year on year.

“We are extremely proud to have two prestigious global brands like Nike and American Express on our shirts as we prepare for our third season in the top flight.”

The agreement will see Nike supply playing and training kit for the men’s and women’s teams. The partnership, which dates back to 2014, also covers Brighton’s under-23 men’s and under-21 women’s sides, as well as the club’s boys’ and girls’ academy teams.

David Carmont, general manager of Nike in the UK & Ireland, added: “The extension builds on a successful partnership to date and we are excited by the opportunity to further develop the relationship between Nike and all of the club’s teams.

“The partnership reflects the ambitions of Brighton & Hove Albion and the Nike brand’s position within the world of football, in both the men’s and women’s games.”

Brighton are one of four Premier League clubs to have their kits supplied by Nike. They also have partnerships English champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.