Brighton 1 Huddersfield 0: Andone header secures vital Albion Premier League win

Brighton moved five points clear of the relegation zone after a 1-0 win over bottom of the table Huddersfield thanks to a header from substitute Florin Andone.

Albion narrowly edged a poor first half but they were far improved in the second period and thoroughly deserved the vital three points.

Chris Hughton's side had numerous opportunities, with most of the inspiration coming from winger Alireza Jahanbakh, but the goal came after the Iranian was replaced with 15 minutes to go.

Within minutes of Jose Izquierdo coming on, Andone scored a potentially season defending header after meeting Anthony Knockaert's cross from the left.

Cagey first half

Huddersfield saw most of the ball in a quiet start to the game but Mat Ryan was rarely tested in goal.

Brighton struggled to keep hold of the ball and fans were growing in frustration early on but Lewis Dunk came close after 20 minutes, just failing to get on the end of Jahanbakhsh's cross.

Lewis Dunk took a corner off Shane Duffy's head after 25 minutes, before Huddersfield started putting on more pressure. Alex Pritchard's shot from distance was parried by Mat Ryan and then pushed away by the Albion keeper.

A fantastic, curling effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box by Jahanbakhsh was the closest Albion came after 40 minutes.

Jonathan Hogg failed to recover from an early knock and was replaced by Aaron Mooy before the break.

Ryan was forced into a good save from Bacuna right on the stroke of half time.

More threat from Albion

Albion showed far more intent in the second half and Glenn Murray, who had a poor first half, almost redeemed himself after being played in one-on-one with Jonas Lossl, but the striker's shot was blocked by Bissouma.

Within five minutes of that missed opportunity, Murray was replaced by Florin Andone.

Moments later, Jahanbakhsh — Albion's main threat — got in behind the defence but was denied by a good Lossl save.

The Terriers went up the other end and Phillip Billing drove a shot straight at Ryan.

Brighton, though, were the team the most likely to score and Bernardo started to pose a threat on the left showing terrific pace to burst away on numerous occasions.

Andone, on the turn, then unleashed a powerful effort which forced Lossl into a superb save.

It was all Brighton as the game approached the final 15 minutes, and Hughton reacted by bringing on Jose Izquierdo for Jahanbakhsh.

it was a sub which provided the spark the hosts needed, as within minutes Andone scored a vital headed winner.

Huddersfield pushed for an equaliser but Brighton held on to move five points clear of the drop.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Bissouma (Kayal 85), Stephens, Pröpper, Knockaert, Murray (Andone 57), Jahanbakhsh (Izquierdo 78)

Unused subs: Bong, March, Button, Burn

Huddersfield: Lössl, Bacuna, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm, Stankovic (Hadergjonaj 67), Hogg (Mooy 41), Billing, Pritchard (Kachunga 62), Grant, Mounie

Unused subs: Hamer, Löwe, M Jorgensen, Daly