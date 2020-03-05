Bookies update relegation odds for Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich and Aston Villa
Brighton face a huge task in their battle to maintain their Premier League status, starting at Wolves this Saturday.
Thursday 05 March 2020 08:10
Here we take a look at the latest betting odds for the teams locked in a relegation battle, featuring Newcastle, Brighton, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich.
1. Southampton - 50-1
Southampton have pulled clear of trouble, thanks largely to the goals from Danny Ings. Would take a terrible run of form to be dragged back into the scrap.'Bookies verdict: survive.
2. Newcastle United - 11/2
No goals in their last four. Crucial upcoming matches against Southampton, Sheffield United, Bournemouth and home games with relegation rivals Aston Villa and West Ham. Bookies verdict: survive.
3. Brighton - 9/4
Won just once in 13. Defeat against Palace summed up their season as they dominated large spells but still no victory. Upcoming matches against Wolves, Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. 'Bookies verdict: relegated.
4. West Ham - 7/4
Beat Southampton on Saturday to end a seven-game winless streak. No chance to relax however with Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea up next.'Bookies verdict: survive.
