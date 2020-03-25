Created with Sketch.
Anthony Knockaert

Ben White, Anthony Knockaert and state of play for Brighton's 18 loan stars

Brighton and Hove Albion have decisions to make over their loan contingent this summer.

Brighton have many players on loan in England and across the world. Scroll through to see the state of play with each player.

The striker is currently on loan in the Major League until July 5, 2020. Contracted with Brighton until June 2022.

1. Jurgen Locadia - FC Cincinnati

On loan at Fulham until May 31. Contracted with Brighton until June 20, 2022.

2. Anthony Knockaert - Fulham

On loan at Clubb Brugge until June 30. Contracted with Brighton until June 2022.

3. Percy Tau - Club Brugge

On loan with Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag until June 2020. The young Romanian midfielder is contracted with Brighton until June 2022.

4. Tudor Baluta - ADO Den Haag

