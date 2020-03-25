Ben White, Anthony Knockaert and state of play for Brighton's 18 loan stars
Brighton and Hove Albion have decisions to make over their loan contingent this summer.
Brighton have many players on loan in England and across the world. Scroll through to see the state of play with each player.
1. Jurgen Locadia - FC Cincinnati
The striker is currently on loan in the Major League until July 5, 2020. Contracted with Brighton until June 2022.
2. Anthony Knockaert - Fulham
On loan at Fulham until May 31. Contracted with Brighton until June 20, 2022.
3. Percy Tau - Club Brugge
On loan at Clubb Brugge until June 30. Contracted with Brighton until June 2022.
4. Tudor Baluta - ADO Den Haag
On loan with Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag until June 2020. The young Romanian midfielder is contracted with Brighton until June 2022.
