Bayern Munich target £75m Liverpool striker and Richarlison to Chelsea

Bayern Munich are lining up a double raid on two of the Premier League's top attacking talents.

With Liverpool said to be in pole position to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Bayern are ready to offer £75m for Anfield favourite Reberto Firmino. The German giants would love the Brazilian to team up with their long term target Leroy Sane, who they still hope to prise away from Manchester City.

Philippe Coutinho, 27, looks likely to leave Barcelona for £77m this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and former club Liverpool all interested in the Brazilian currently on loan at Bayern.

City are monitoring Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. They view the 19-year-old as an ideal long-term replacement Sergio Aguero, 31.

Juventus meanwhile don't want any City players at the moment but instead they want their manager Pep Guardiola. The Italians are believed to have indicated that the 49-year-old Spaniard can name his terms.

Everyone seems to want Bournemouth's Netherlands centre-back Nathan Ake, 24, and Jose Mourinho is no different. Spurs are also eyeing Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias, 22, in the summer.

Chelsea want Everton attacker Richarlison and are readying themselves for a summer bid. Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain while their midfielder, Jorginho, is open to a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.