Baldock: We know we can turn things around

Striker Sam Baldock says Brighton are looking to turn things around and get on a positive run of results.

The Seagulls have won just one of their past 12 Premier League matches and have dropped to fifth from bottom.

Chelsea visit the Amex on Saturday, before Albion have a crucial run of fixtures against Southampton, West Ham, Stoke and Swansea.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Baldock – who made his first-ever Premier League appearance in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Brom – said: “Momentum is important and if you can pick up some results in a row then you’ll do well – that’s the sort of belief we have here in the group – things may not be going our way at the moment but we know that we can turn things around and go on one of those types of runs.

“The table is so tight and every team in the bottom half will be saying the same sort of thing – if they can get a run together then they’ll do well, and that’s exactly what we’re thinking.”

On coming off the bench to make his Premier League debut at the Hawthorns, Baldock said: “It was a very proud moment because it’s something that you aspire to as a child, you always want to be a Premier League player.

“It’s been a long time coming for me and it’s been frustrating because I’ve been part of a Premier League squad without playing – so to be able to do that at the weekend was good for me.

“It’s not a day that I’ll look back on too fondly because the result wasn’t a positive one though.”