Arsenal legend Henry tips confident Locadia to score goals for Brighton

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has tipped Brighton's new club record signing Jurgen Locadia to score goals in the Premier League.

Locadia completed a move from PSV Eindhoven yesterday for a reported fee of £14m. The 24-year-old spoke to Sky pre-match and Henry was surprised by how confident he was with his answers.



Brighton's new signing, who was paraded on the pitch before the Seagulls' 4-0 defeat to Chelsea, said: “I have power and strength and a good shot with both feet. I’m a goalscorer. I love scoring goals and I won’t stop – that’s my best quality.”



Henry, who admitted he knows about Locadia, then said: "He was playing in a team that was dominating in the league, he had more time on the ball, he was confident as they were the big team in the league.



"That is going to be a bit different here. They will not be as often on the ball.



"You don’t have to ask me what he does as he has said it himself. He does everything by the looks of it.



"Creativity is going to be there and he will score you goals. The main thing for me is you are not going to be as often on the ball as he was at Eindhoven.



"He was £14million and Ross Barkley was £15million, you know he is a proven guy, but that’s the price you have to pay at the moments.



"He is happy to be here and that’s the most important thing as they need a player to spark this place and keep people happy."