'Are you Chris Hughton in disguise?' Graham Potter issued this smooth response to bizarre question after Wolves stalemate

Head coach Graham Potter dealt smoothly with a rather unconventional question following Brighton and Hove Albion's determined 0-0 draw at Wolves last Saturday.

Potter earned much praise in the early part of the campaign as his pleasing style of football saw his Premier League managerial career off to a positive start.

A tough run of results however has seen Brighton slip down the table and Albion are without a win in 2020 and are just two points above the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

Potter's tactics have adjusted slightly in recent weeks, with less risk-taking when playing out from the back. The last two away performances at Sheffield United and Wolves have been based on resolute defending as opposed to free-flowing attacking football.

After the 0-0 draw at fifth placed Wolves, it prompted one journalist at Molineux Stadium to ask Potter: are you Chris Hughton in disguise?

The Albion head coach is a cool, mild-mannered character and without hesitation, simply responded: "No I'm Graham Potter."

He then added: "I don't want to compare to anybody else. As I have always said, Chris did a great job to keep this club in the Premier League.

"He is a vastly experienced coach that has had a lot of time in football. I have the utmost respect for him but our job is to find the balance between attack and defence.

"To try to find a way to play football that suits the players we have. That is what we try to do in one of the toughest leagues in the world."

Potter also praised the players for their spirit and determination despite not winning a match since the 2-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on December 28.

"They have been through a patch where results are not what they want. But still they are resilient and still they do the things we ask them to do. Still they want to fight for each other and they are really good signs."

The point at Wolves proved even more valuable as relegation rivals West Ham, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich were all beaten on Saturday. Albion are about to embark on a tricky run of fixtures that includes Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Brighton have previously experienced the tense nature of a Premier League relegation battle but it's a first for Potter, who previously managed at Swansea and Ostersund.

"I'd been lying if I said it was enjoyable or pleasant but at the same time it allows you to challenge yourself in a way you should be grateful for," he said. "Life isn't always about upward curves and a bed of roses, it's not like that.

"I would not have got to this point if I hadn't been able to recover from setbacks, failures and mistakes. We have to focus on keeping a balanced state, do our best and act with integrity and represent this great club in as good a way as we can."