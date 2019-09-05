Andone scores in Romania's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying defeat, Duffy and Ireland claim late point

Brighton & Hove Albion trio Shane Duffy, Florin Andone and Beram Kayal suffered mixed fortunes in this (Thursday) evening's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Andone got himself on the scoresheet but couldn't prevent Romania from falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Spain in Group F.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos gave the Spaniards the lead from the penalty spot after Arsenal's Dani Ceballos was brought down by Cipiran Deac.

Spain doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half. A delicious outside of the boot pass from Ceballos found Jordi Alba in the box. The Barcelona defender then squared the ball to Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer who applied the finish.

Andone, who sealed a loan move to Galatasaray at the start of the month, was brought on for Claudiu Keseru on 56 minutes and made an instant impact.

The forward had only been on the pitch for three minutes before he pulled a goal back. Andone nodded home from close range to make it 2-1 but, despite Diego Llorente being shown a red card, Romania couldn't steal a point.

Romania occupy fourth in Group F, with seven points from five games, and host bottom side Malta on Sunday (5pm kick-off).

Duffy's Republic of Ireland remain unbeaten and top of Group D after a dramatic 1-1 home draw with Switzerland.

The first half saw little in the way of goalmouth action but the Swiss did take the lead on 74 minutes.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar took the ball out of defence, strode up-field, and steered a low driven shot into the corner from 15-yards out.

But with five minutes remaining, David McGoldrick scored his first goal for his country to snatch a vital point.

The Sheffield United forward guided his header home from James McClean's cross to send the Aviva Stadium into raptures.

Mick McCarthy's side sit three points ahead of Denmark, who recorded a comprehensive 6-0 victory at bottom-of-the-table Gibraltar, with 11 points from five games but have played a game more than the Danes.

Ireland's next UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier see them travel to fourth-placed Georgia on October 12 (2pm kick-off). The Irish host Bulgaria in a friendly on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

In Group G, Kayal's Israel picked up a point following a 1-1 home draw with North Macedonia.

After a goalless first half, Eran Zahavi put the Israeli's ahead on 55 minutes with a 25-yard thunderbolt.

But the Macedonians hit back nine minutes later to level. A cross from Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski found Arijan Ademi who headed home to see the spoils shared.

Kayal, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, came off the bench to replace Omri Ben Harush on 64 minutes. Former Seagull Tomer Hemed also came on as a sub, taking the place of Moanes Dubbur on 75 minutes.

Israel, who have taken eight points from five games, lie four points behind Group G table-toppers Poland but have played a game more.

The Israelis travel to second-from-bottom Slovenia on Monday (7.45pm kick-off).