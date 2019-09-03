Analysis and verdict / European transfer window is closed what did it all mean for Brighton?

Brighton will emerge following the closure of the European transfer window two senior strikers down.

Florin Andone completed his season long loan move to Galatasaray, while on August 29, Jurgen Locadia sealed his loan to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

After Locadia’s exit last week, Graham Potter was asked if he envisaged further departures during the window and the head coach replied no, with the caveat, that this is football and “while the window is open, you never really know.”

Brighton will receive a loan fee for Andone and the Turkish giants will also cover his wages. Albion did insert a clause however and do have an option to recall the striker in January.

Andone’s red card against Southampton two weeks ago may also have been a factor. Potter is keen to make his mark on the squad and he has a manner and style in which he wants his players to behave and play. Perhaps Andone didn’t quite fit into his long-term vision.

It proved to be a busy deadline day for Galatasaray, who also signed Colombia striker Radamel Falcao and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina on loan as they prepare for a Champions League campaign.

Both Andone and Locadia divided opinion among Albion fans. Locadia netted just six goals in 43 appearances, following his £16m arrival in January 2018.

Brighton also received a loan fee for Dutchman from Hoffenheim and the move appears to make sense for all parties. It will provide a fresh start for the striker, who never found his feet in the Premier League.

Andone, 26, also struggled to deliver consistently and although Brighton now seem light in the attacking department, Potter believes he has enough options.

Aaron Connolly made his Premier League debut at City and the club are keen to promote the 19-year-old up the pecking order. Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard and Glenn Murray, 35, make up the remaining options. Jose Izquirdo will provide another threat when he returns from a long-term knee-injury and Alireza Jahanbakhsh can also play up front, although Potter recently spoke about utilising the Iranian in a right wing back role, as competition for Martin Montoya.

There was speculation former Manchester City and Swansea striker Wilfried Bony, was about to join. The 30-year-old was a free agent following his summer departure from Swansea but no deal came to fruition.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Brighton under-23s winger Soufyan Ahannach joined Union Saint-Gilloise, the second tier Belgian club owned by chairman Tony Bloom, on loan for the season.

Nigerian international defender Leon Balogun remains, despite his lack of game time - and his national team manager urging him to leave in the transfer window. Balogun made just 10 appearances for Brighton in his debut season, and has been left out of the Potter’s matchday squad in their opening Premier League games this season.

Verdict:

Potter believes he has enough options up front but it does appear a little light following the two departures. The match against Manchester City highlighted the importance of clinical finishing in the Premier League. Granted, not every team can have an Aguero but Brighton do need a striker who can provide that finishing touch to their encouraging approach play.

Glenn Murray will be 36 later this month and while the talk of promoting Aaron Connolly is justified and exciting, it’s an awful lot to expect a 19-year to hit the ground running in his first full season the Premier. Much will depend on Neal Maupay re-producing his form from the Championship last season and hopefully Leandro Trossard can also contribute to the goals tally.

COMPLETED INS

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) undisclosed, Neal Maupay (Brentford) undisclosed, Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) undisclosed, Leandro Trossard (Genk) undisclosed, Adam Webster (Bristol City) £20m.

COMPLETED OUTS

Jurgen Locadia (Hoffenheim) loan, Florin Andone (Galatasaray) loan, Matthew Clarke (Derby County) loan, Tomer Hemed (Charlton Athletic) Free, Beram Kayal (Charlton Athletic) Undisclosed, Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) loan, Markus Suttner (Fortuna Düsseldorf) Undisclosed, Percy Tau (Club Brugge) loan.