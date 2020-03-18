'An eerie feeling' Brighton's Dan Burn wants to avoid a Premier League behind closed doors

Defender Dan Burn is determined to complete the Premier League season but ideally wants to do so in front of the Brighton and Hove Albion supporters.

Burn, 27, has been a consistent performer for Graham Potter's men this season and was set to play a key role in Brighton's remaining fixtures.

The Premier League suspended all football until April 4 at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak. They are now considering all options as they look for the best way to finish the 2019-20 season - which may include playing some matches behind closed doors.

"Personally I would not want to play behind closed doors," said Burn speaking on Sky Sports. "But if you ask any player, then you have just got to finish the season and do what needs to be done.



"From a personal point of view it will be a bit strange (playing without fans). That's what you want when you grow up, is to play in front of fans and big stadiums.



"But obviously it is unprecedented what's happening at the minute and you have just got to do whatever the government and Premier League think is best."

Brighton are two points above the Premier League relegation zone with nine matches remaining. Their next scheduled match is on April 4 at the Amex Stadium against Manchester United but it appears very unlikely that will take place.

Uefa made the decision to postpone the European Championships until next summer which could free up space for the Premier League - and other domestics league across Europe - to extend their season.



Burn added: "Playing without fans, the only thing you can compare it to is under-18 or under-23 matches where there's not a lot of people there but it's just quite eerie.



"Motivation wise it's very similar to training. The crowd help you to get going, adrenaline and it feels like there is more meaning behind the game. it will be strange but we will do what needs to be done.



"The fans at our stadium can make a massive difference when the crowd get behind you. It puts pressure on the other team and it's a better atmosphere all around."



Another option is to "null and void" the season. West Ham's vice-chair Karren Brady received plenty of criticism when she suggested this, especially from Liverpool fans. But it remains very difficult to find the perfect solution.



"I think you have to take everything into consideration at the moment," Burn said. "If you are not finished until the start of next season, then they might have to look at that but we need to do everything possible to get the season done, within reason obviously.



"Last week I thought the whole thing was out of proportion and a few days later and it's changed. The Prime Minister has said certain things and you have to be careful."