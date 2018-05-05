Albion legends hail 'tremendous' Brighton after sealing Premier League safety

A number of Brighton legends paid tribute to the current squad after they sealed the club's place in the Premier League for another season last night.

Albion produced an outstanding performance to beat Manchester United 1-0 and guarantee their place in the top flight for next season.

Peter Ward, Bobby Zamora and Inigo Calderon were among those in attendance and speaking before kick-off, Zamora - who scored 90 goals for Albion - said of the club's season: "They've been tremendous and have been been really good for the last couple of seasons.

"They're a group of good, hard-working, honest players and the manager is really organised. It shows with the results they've had throughout the season.

"It's a special place already here and they've already had great times. The fans are always top notch and it makes so much difference."

Post match, Zamora tweeted: "Fantastic watching @OfficialBHAFC with a great win tonight 40 points job done. @premierleague next season."

Calderon tweeted after the game: "@OfficialBHAFC will be next season, again, in the premiership!! Congratulations to everyone involved!!!"

Gary Stevens, who scored for Albion in the 1983 FA Cup final against United, posted on Twitter: "Congratulations @OfficialBHAFC your #EPL status is secured for next season. #BHAFC with an exceptional 1-0 win (h) v Man United."

Ex Albion captain Adam Virgo posted on Twitter: "Magnificent performance from @OfficialBHAFC tonight brilliant to a man! Brilliant achievement to stay in the @OfficialFPL in their first season massive Congratulations!"

Former Brighton striker John Byrne said: "Well done Brighton deserved that tonight. So pleased for Chris Hughton. One of the nicest guys you could wish to meet. Hope United were saving it for the final. Lazy performance."

And former Seagulls boss Oscar Garcia simply put: "Well deserved!! @OfficialBHAFC."