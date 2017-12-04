Albion drawn against arch rivals Crystal Palace in FA Cup

Brighton have been drawn at home to arch rivals Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup.

The sides met for the first time in more than four years last week when they drew 0-0 in the Premier League but the main talking point was about crowd disorder.

The game will take place across the weekend of January 5 to 8. A confirmed date will be announced in due course.

The fourth round is on January 27, with the fifth round on February 17.