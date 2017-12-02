Albion 1, Liverpool 5: Five-star Reds too strong for Brighton

Brighton fell to their first home defeat since the opening day of the season when they suffered a 5-1 loss to Liverpool at the Amex this afternoon.
The visitors dominated possession and twice went close through Roberto Firmino early on, before they struck twice in as many first-half minutes to take control of the game.
Emre Can was left unmarked to head home Philippe Coutinho's corner on 30 minutes and Roberto Firmino then swept home the second a minute later after a quick break.
Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet superbly saved Glenn Murray's shot from point-blank range on 48 minutes and the visitors went straight down the other end to go 3-0 ahead.
They broke at pace and Mohamed Salah fed Firmino, who drilled home his second.
Albion got a goal back on 51 minutes when referee Graham Scott adjudged Jordan Henderson fouled Shane Duffy from a corner and Murray scored the resulting penalty for his fifth goal of the season.
Murray went close to a second when he hooked a shot just wide and substitute Jose Izquierdo was denied by a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold block before Liverpool struck twice late on.
Coutinho curled a low free kick under the wall to make it 4-1 on 87 minutes and then Lewis Dunk deflected a shot by the Brazilian into his own net as Liverpool recorded a fifth win in six league games.
