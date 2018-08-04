Action picture gallery from Brighton's final pre-season friendly win over Ligue 1 Nantes

Brighton are now gearing up for a second Premier League campaign after they were 2-1 winners over Ligue 1 Nantes at the Amex last night.

Substitute Tomer Hemed and German midfielder Pascal Gross netted either side of the break to wrap up victory for Chris Hughton's side.

Albion celebrate Pascal Gross' goal in the friendly win over Nantes. Picture by Angela Brinkhurst

The focus now turns to the trip Watford next Saturday, who provide the opposition in Albion's opening Premier League game.

Above are a selection shots from photographer Angela Brinkhurst as Brighton rounded off another pre-season with victory over French outfit Nantes.