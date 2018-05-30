Albion have £2million bid rejected for Sunderland midfielder as they continue early signing push

Brighton & Hove Albion have had a £2m bid rejected by Sunderland for midfielder Paddy McNair, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old Northern Ireland international has attracted the interest of Albion as they look to strengthen their midfield ranks after the departure of Steve Sidwell.

Versatile McNair made 18 appearances, scoring five goals, as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship last season - their second consecutive drop.

He came through the ranks at Manchester United and broke into the first team in 2014 where he made 24 Premier League appearances.

McNair moved to the Stadium of Light in 2016 in a deal reported to be worth £5million.

There are also reports that Albion made a bid for Reading defender Liam Moore last week.

The 25-year-old joined the Royals from Leicester in the summer of 2016, and was part of the side that reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Huddersfield last season.

Despite Chris Hughton claiming the Seagulls may wait to do their transfer business this summer they have already brought two in the door.

Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun has joined from German side Mainz and Romanian forward Florin Andone has signed from Deportivo.

