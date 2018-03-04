Albion boss Hughton hails 'big win' against Arsenal as their best of the season

It's a big win and yes our best performance of the season - that was the verdict of Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton after the beat Arsenal this afternoon.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray gave the Seagulls their first scalp over top six opposition and moved them up to tenth in the Premier League.



They moved seven points clear of the relegation places and heaped more misery on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.



Hughton was delighted with the display and felt that his side could have led by more than 2-1 at the break, while holding out in the second half.



The Seagulls boss said: "What it feels at the moment is a big win today particularly who we were playing against. I think our form coming into this game allowed that to happen.



"First half i thought we were good and possibly might have even got another goal on top of that. We have been on the edge all season, because every game we come into we know we have to be at a level to get something.



"We are definitely hitting our best form at the right stage of the season. It's now whether we can take that form into the next game.



"Although it's Arsenal today the most important thing is three points.



"I thought we had really good periods and phases in that first half. It was a first half where with the two that we got, I felt we might have got another one or maybe two goals. We started that well. That can change going into that last half an hour. I thought over 90 minutes we were the better team.



"We were good against Swansea here away at Manchester United we played really well and were unfortunate not to come away with that."



On if it was their best display of the campaign so far, Hughton added: "Yes, I would say so, but I would say so because of the opposition.



"We were good against Swansea City here and capitalised very much in the second-half period. We were good away at Manchester United and played really well, we were really unfortruante not to come away with that.



"But yes because of the level of the team and the start. I thought we started really well and created an atmosphere here at the stadium."

