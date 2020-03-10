AFC Littlehampton Ladies stand up to battle at Bexhill

Without the luxury of substitutes, the 11 AFC Littlehampton Ladies did themselves and the club proud with a fantastic performance against a strong Bexhill squad.

Despite the 0-0 scoreline, the game was extremely entertaining with both teams having good spells of possession and opportunities.

In fact, it was a fixture full of exciting incidents and goalmouth action with much of the best falling to the hard working Littlehampton. The pick of the opportunities, arguably, fell to the feet of Pippa Langridge and Hollie Krupa who lead the line superbly.

Littlehampton had the wind favouring them in the first half and there was a fear missed chance could prove to haunt them.

But not only did defenders Millie Crowhurst and Sian Ford-Hunt cope with the pressure placed on them, they absolutely excelled in the heart of defence.

The Golds’ goalkeeper Lani Smith was on fine form with a number of wind-assisted long-range efforts being expertly dealt with.

Bexhill, despite their five substitutes and the wind advantage, found themselves very much pinned in their own half with the long ball clearance being the only escape from wave after wave of Littlehampton onslaughts.

The chance of the game fell to the feet of Laura Holmes, who was playing in a far more advanced role for the Golds.

The build-up play was a joy to watch with the majority of the team being involved. Katie Burling and captain Steph Carter heavily influenced the display.

The killer pass to the feet of Holmes was threaded through the Bexhill defence by the majestic Chloe Ansell, who was superb.

Holmes stepped over one tackle and quite rightly made the decision to try to go around the goalkeeper who had made up ground to the edge of the box.

But desperate fingers from the home stopper just managed to push the ball away.

With AFC Littlehampton putting in such a memorable team performance they were potentially worthy of all three points.

But the draw would have been acceptable at the start of the game.

With this in mind, the Photronix/EMW player of the match was shared after a memorable effort from all of the 11 players involved.