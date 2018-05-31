Young Sussex League cricketers selected for Brunswick tour

Four young Sussex League cricketers have been selected for a Lancashire tour with Brighton Brunswick.

Cuckfield’s Joe Ludlow and Josh Hayward, Billingshurst’s Tom Haynes and Bognor’s Ryan Maskell have all been picked for the July tour.

Joe Ludlow

Brighton Brunswick has combined with the Spen Cama Cricket Foundation in an exciting new partnership to form what in future will be known as the Brighton Brunswick Spen Cama Cricket Foundation Award.

These two partners will provide finance for up and coming young club cricketers over 18 years of age which will meet their expenses on a tour to Lancashire.

The new partnership is designed to provide the selected players with a wider experience of playing a high level of cricket outside of Sussex.

The scheme has received the full backing of Keith Greenfield, the Sussex County Cricket Club’s director of cricket and also the Sussex Premier Cricket League executive committee.

Josh Hayward

Commencing this season, the Brighton Brunswick will award bursaries to four young cricketers selected from clubs in Sussex by the Sussex Premier Cricket League Executive Committee, to join its tour party of Lancashire.

In addition, a minimum of four young players from Brighton Brunswick’s own youth section will be awarded similar bursaries.

The tour party this year will play against teams from leading Premier League clubs in Liverpool including an Under 25 League XI.

Last season Ludlow scored 422 runs at an average of 30 including a top score of 117* v Roffey.

Ryan Maskell

There were also some very good scores in SPCL T20 Cup. He is winner of the Sussex Young Player of the Year and is currently studying and playing for Cardiff University.

Cuckfield skipper Hayward led the way for his side with 23 wickets @ 16.22 and a best of 5-33 against League champions East Grinstead.

Billingshurst captain Haynes scored 735 runs (fourth highest across all divisions) at an average of 45.94 with two centuries and three 50s. with a highest score of 151 against Lindfield. He chipped in with nine wickets and seven catches.

Maskell played for Horsham last year andscored 313 runs at an average of 20.87 with a top score of 51. He took 15 catches and eight stumpings as a wicket keeper.

Brunswick have been touring the West Country since 1935 but after a number of fixture problems last season, the Brunswick’s Management Committee met to discuss the way forward.

David Bowden, president of Sussex CCC and vice-president of Brighton Brunswick put them in contact with Paul Bryson, Club & League Manager Lancashire Cricket Board.

Paul in turn, introduced Brunswick to Chris Weston, secretary of the Liverpool League.

He took hold of the reins and with the assistance of Andy Grice, the Liverpool under-18s manager, fixtures were quickly arranged.

The tour commences on Sunday July 15 when the party leaves for Stockport, where it will be based, and it plays: Formby CC on Monday July 16; The Northern CC on Tuesday July 17; Ormskirk CC on Wednesday July 18; Under 25 Liverpool League XI on Thursday July 19 - in an all-day match on the superb Liverpool Cricket Club historic ground.

