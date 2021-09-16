Why Findon Cricket Club's promotion joy was followed by sadness

Findon CC celebrate promotion

The village side capped a superb second half of the season by beating Rye CC at Glynde in the division three play-off to secure a spot in division two for 2022. But later, news that former club stalwart Johnny Iago had died cast a shadow over the joy at their achievement.

In the match, Findon won by a whopping 122 runs after deciding to bat first and totalling 203 before skittling Rye for 81. The Findon innings was built around 65 by Felix Jordan and 57 from Harry Metters.

When Rye replied, they had no answer to Graham Manser (5-31) nor David Everett (3-22).

Celebrations at the end of the game

Skipper Brad Bridson said: “It was a great day for the club – we’ve been on an unbelievable run. It’s 11 games unbeaten now, which is phenomenal.

“Everyone’s been putting there hands up with match winning performances accross the season. It’s been a great season, one I’ve enjoyed immensely and one we can be very proud of.

“The wicket at Glynde was used, and not the best, but we thought it would only get worse. At 16-3 my decision to bat wasn’t looking great, but Harry and Fe batted superbly and got stuck in and kept us in it.

"To get 200 was a really good effort,with lots of useful contributions from the lower order. Kenny (Everett) and Harrison (Grayston) got us to a great start, we had a bit of luck with a run out, but they were class up top. Harrison was very unfortunate to not get a wicket. Every other ball must have been a play and miss.

“The game was as good as done at 11-4, but we remajned disciplined and kept it tight. They let the rate build and build, and needed eight or nine an over after 27/28 overs. Then they crumbled from 72-4 to 73-9, all from our pressure. It was a truly dominant win in the end despite a shaky start.

“We know how tough it will be next year. But we have a great squad depth, with lots of younger lads who will only better and better.

“We’re all looking forward to the challenge.”

Bridson added: “After the jubilation of Saturday, we heard the crushing news on Sunday of Johnny Iago passing away.