Lots of runs were scored this weekend

The top 10 run scorers and top 11 wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division

It was a run-filled weekend in the Sussex Cricket League with batsmen adding to their tallies.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:56 am

There were big hundreds from Middleton's Sean Heather and Preston Nomads' Jake Hutson. But how did it affect the run-scoring charts?

There are also the top 10 wicket-takers in the Premier Division in this list.

1. Sean Heather (Middleton)

381 runs @95.25

2. Jake Hutson (Preston Nomads)

280 runs @70

3. Nipun Karunanayake (Cuckfield)

277 runs @46.17

4. Ollie Graham (Cuckfield)

232 runs @46.40

Sussex Cricket LeaguePremier Division
