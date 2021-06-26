Sussex Sharks beaten by Gloucestershire - Vitality Blast picture gallery
After three straight washouts, Sussex Sharks were glad to see the sun come out for their Vitality Blast clash at home to Gloucestershire. But they weren't so delighted to see the visitors inflict their first defeat of the 2021 south group campaign.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 5:33 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 5:38 pm
Here is a report of how Gloucestershire won by 27 runs - see images by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography) on this page and the ones linked. And don't miss the Brighton Indy on July 2 for a chance to win tickets to the final home Blast match - against Essex on July 9.
