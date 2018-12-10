Sussex offering excellent value for 2019 cricket season

Sussex Cricket membership packages for the 2019 season are now on sale.

Prices have been held at 2018 levels for all categories, including Youth and Junior Memberships at just £1.

As well as entry to all of Sussex CCC’s home Specsavers County Championship matches and all of Sussex Sharks’ home Royal London One-Day Cup group matches, full, adult Sussex Members receive: complimentary access to the live stream of matches on the Sussex Cricket website, access to the Spen Cama Pavilion on eligible matchdays, full Boundless membership, savings on food and drink at The 1st Central County Ground, full voting rights, a copy of the 2019 Sussex Cricket Yearbook (while stocks last), reciprocal deals with other venues, including Kent CCC, Essex CCC, Hampshire CCC & Plumpton Racecourse.

As an added bonus, adult members who join for next season before 28th February 2019 will be able to add a Blast Pass – the Sussex Sharks T20 season ticket – for an exclusive reduced price of £75, a saving of almost 25% from the standard price.

Blast Pass – which provides holders with the same dedicated seat at all seven of Sussex Sharks’ Vitality Blast matches at The 1stCentral County Ground in 2019 – is also available to purchase as a stand-alone product. Prices start at £25 for juniors.

Full information regarding the various Membership and Blast Pass categories are available via the Sussex Cricket website.

Membership and Blast Pass are on sale now via the brand-new Sussex Cricket ticketing website.

Supporters who have purchased either a Membership or Blast Pass in 2018 or individual tickets during the past three seasons should note that they will be able to use their existing details on the new ticketing website once they have reactivated their account.