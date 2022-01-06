Sussex cricket starlet gets England call for Caribbean trip

James Coles has impressed at Sussex / Picture: Getty

The 17-year-old all-rounder impressed with the ball in the Young Lions’ recent one-day series in Sri Lanka, conceding just over three runs per over in his three appearances.

For this month’s World Cup, England are in Group A alongside 2020 winners Bangladesh, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Young Lions Head Coach Richard Dawson said: “It’s always a hugely exciting moment for any young cricketer to be selected in a representative age-group squad, especially so when it’s for a World Cup.

“We’re really looking forward to getting out there and testing ourselves against the best young players in the world, and continuing our development as a side and as individuals.”

Hampshire’s Tom Prest has been selected as captain of the squad, with Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell vice-captain.

England Men’s U19 Squad

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire)

Sonny Baker (Somerset)

Nathan Barnwell (Surrey)

George Bell (Lancashire)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire, vice-captain)

Josh Boyden (Lancashire)

James Coles (Sussex)

Alex Horton (Glamorgan)

Will Luxton (Yorkshire)

Tom Prest (Hampshire, captain)

James Rew (Somerset)

James Sales (Northamptonshire)

Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire)

George Thomas (Somerset)

Travelling reserves

Josh Baker (Worcestershire)

Ben Cliff (Yorkshire)

England Men’s U19 World Cup Fixtures

Sunday January 16: v Bangladesh U19

Tuesday January 18: v West Indies U19