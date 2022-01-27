Sussex Cricket League releases 2022 fixtures
The scheduled start of the Sussex Cricket League is just over three months away - and the fixtures for the 2022 campaign are out.
Premier Division champions Preston Nomads kick off their season at home to Eastbourne on Saturday, May 7.
Newly-promoted Bognor Regis and Horsham will begin their campaigns on the road. Bognor travel to East Grinstead while the Lions make the trip to Hastings & St Leonards Priory.
The other two opening Premier Division fixtures are Middleton v Three Bridges and Roffey v Brighton & Hove.
The new Division 2 campaign, which begins on the same day, kicks off with two Mid Sussex derbies.
Burgess Hill host relegated Cuckfield and St James's Montefiore entertain Lindfield in a tasty start to the season.
Promoted pair Findon and West Chiltington & Thakeham meet at Long Furlong. Division 3 East champions St Peters start life in Division 2 at home to Chichester Priory Park.
Haywards Heath, who were relegated from the Premier Division last season, visit Mayfield.
The opening fixtures in Division 3 West on May 7 are: Ansty v Worthing; Broadwater v Slinfold; Chippingdale v Billingshurst; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching v Pagham; and Steyning v Roffey 2nd XI.
And Division 3 East kicks off with Bexhill v Ifield; Crawley Eagles v Seaford; Crowhurst Park v Glynde & Beddingham; Portslade v Preston Nomads 2nd XI; and Rye v Buxted Park.
