Southwick and Portslade cricketers defeated - by rain: in pictures
Southwick's first XI and Portslade's seconds got started - but not finished.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:00 pm
Their Sussex League division seven central clash was cut short by inclement weather after only eight and a half overs, in which Portslade made their way to 18 for 0. Nevertheless photographer Stephen Goodger was there to capture what action there was - see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. And get a round-up of the Sussex Cricket League action that did take place here.
Page 1 of 5