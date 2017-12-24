Sharks supporters help two-year-old Charlie

Sussex Cricket Foundation’s appeal to help a two-year-old Angmering boy has raised £707.

Mascot Sid the Shark put out an appeal to supporters in August, ahead of the T20 Blast match against Essex Eagles.

Keith Greenfield, director of cricket, invited Charlie and his dad Jamie Fielding to the 1st Central County Ground in Hove recently, where he presented them with the cheque.

Jamie said: “We really want to say a massive thanks to Sussex Cricket Foundation and all the fans who supported Charlie’s fundraising.

“The money will go towards his ongoing physio needs, which are making a huge difference to his day-to-day life.”

Charlie became paralysed from the waist down at 18 months old, due to a rare condition known as a spinal arteriovenous malformation. He relies on regular physiotherapy for his health and development.

Steve Pickup, the foundation’s administrator, co-ordinated the Sussex Sharks collection, raising money towards treatment.

He said: “Sussex Cricket Foundation are proud to support Charlie Fielding, a hugely inspirational young boy whose an important member of the Sussex Family.

“We wish Charlie and his family all the very best for the future and look forward to watching his progress.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CharlieDavidFielding for more on Charlie’s story.