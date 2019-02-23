Rustington awarded Clubmark status

Rustington Cricket Club have attained Clubmark status.

Club secretary Richard Hobbs received the certificate from Sussex’s Carl Tupper at a well-attended presentation evening.

In gaining ECB Clubmark accreditation, Rustington have joined a growing number of clubs across England and Wales that are prioritising junior development and creating a benchmark for high-quality community engagement - especially for the young, up and coming stars of tomorrow.

The status recognises teams that are safe, effective and child friendly when it comes to delivering junior cricket. Also those who are fully understanding to the importance of a safe venue for all ages. Rustington secretary Hobbs, who played an integral part in Clubmark status being achieved, said: “We want to show that we have all the resources and systems in place to ensure the safe playing conditions.”

The club recently opened a twin lane practice net, providing a fine facility for colts and everyone else involved at Rustington.

Winter nets have just commenced at The Littlehampton Academy. Anyone interested in joining should visit www.rustington.play-cricket.com

Have you read?

'Buzzing' Wick book League Cup semi-final spot



Worthing looking to extend attacker's loan stay



Worthing Warriors host charity match