Relief for Chapman as Steyning score first win

Steyning Cricket Club scored a first Sussex League Division 3 West win at the fifth attempt on Saturday.

Luke Chapman, who ended his wait for a maiden success as Steyning skipper, saw his side seal a 78-run triumph at neighbours and struggling Worthing.

Half-centuries from Oliver Collins (62) and captain Chapman (54) helped the visitors post 229-6 - a total they defended fairly comfortably.

Christopher Barnett (3-47), Andy Isaacs (3-26) and Isaac Tidley (2-26) did the business with the ball as Worthing were skittled out for just 151 in reply.

The hope for skipper Chapman, who is set to miss Steyning’s next two matches, is for his team to build on their momentum in the upcoming games.

He said: “I’m very happy after what was a well deserved win.

“In recent weeks we’ve felt like we’ve been in great positions to win games but haven’t been able to get over the line. It’s a big relief to finally get that first win of the season.

“Everyone’s been working very hard and it’s very pleasing as a batting unit to post a big total, giving the bowlers something to defend.

“We got off to a solid start without losing too many wickets which gave us a great foundation to kick on and score quickly at the end of the innings.

“I thought Chris (Barnett) and Oliver (Collins) were excellent in setting the game up for us.

“We were looking for early wickets and to reduce them to 27-3 was very pleasing. As a bowling unit we have been superb so far this season, everyone has been chipping in with wickets.

"Overall it was a very good team performance I am very pleased.”

Neither side had chalked up a league win prior to the crucial meeting at Worthing’s Manor Ground.

Steyning’s batsman have struggled in the early part of the season but Chapman did not hesitate in choosing to bat after winning the toss.

Things came good this time around, though, with opener Barnett (35) and Gary Hunt (37) contributing, while Collins’ well made (62) anchored the innings.

These efforts allowed captain Chapman licence to come in and smash 54 off only 25 balls - including five sixes - as Steyning posted 229-6 off their 45 overs.

Skipper Martyn Swift lead Worthing’s attack with two wickets.

Steyning’s bowling, which has been a strong point all season, did not fail in getting the visiting team over the line for a first win of the season.

Barnett followed up his 35 with the bat, collecting three wickets.

Isaacs also weighed in with three wickets as Worthing were in all sorts of trouble, slipping to 61-5 in reply.

Opener Joshua Hyde made a quickfire 44, while Giorgio Rigali made 33 down at number nine but that was as good as it got for Worthing.

Each of the five bowlers used by captain Chapman picked up at least a wicket to bundle Worthing out for 151 in 41.4 overs.

Steyning will be looking for a second straight win as they host Roffey 2nd XI on Saturday.