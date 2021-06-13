Portslade v Ifield - cricket picture special
Portslade beat visitors Ifield by four wickets in a match of more than 500 runs.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 6:25 pm
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:14 pm
Ifield elected to bat first and racked up 253-7, led by 60 from Malinda Thotiwilage. Steven Case took 3-40 for Portslade Sam Gander 2-51. Portslade reached the target with six wickets down thanks to Ian Wainwright's 69, 55 from Sam Cooper and 46 not out from Owen Piper. Bilal Khan took 3-31. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Crawley Observer this week.
