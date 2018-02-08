Mandy named new Findon chairman

Findon Cricket Club named Mandy Bridson as their new chairman last week.

Mandy, mother of current first-team captain Bradley and first-team wicket-keeper/batsman Glenn, takes over from Gary Howell.

Findon celebrated 150 years as a club last season and newly-appointed chairman Mandy wants to oversee enjoyed success at the club.

Speaking after she was unveiled at Findon’s annual general meeting last Friday, Mandy said: “I am looking forward to working with the new committee and loyal members, I would like to thank you for voting me as your chairman for this year.

“I realise the past chairman (Gary Howell) has left big shoes to fill and I’d like to thank Gary (Howell) and Paul (Judges; former vice-chairman) for all their hard work over the last seven years.

“My vision for the club is to create ‘team’ Findon both on and off the pitch. I need the help of members to co-create this vision.

“As a new committee we will make mistakes with new ideas, but communication is key.”

A number of other changes have been made to Findon’s committee from last season.

Toby Kingsbury has been named vice-chairman - replacing the departing Paul Judges - while Simon Buckley, Simon Cairns and John Cox are all additional members.

Findon were National Village Cup finalists back in 2007 - playing at Lord’s - but have struggled over the past few seasons.

Bradley Bridson, still recovering from an ACL injury picked up in the previous campaign, has been retained as first-team captain but vice-skipper Jamie Lewis will deputise until he returns to full fitness.

Findon start life in the new-look Sussex League Division 3 West at home to Three Bridges 2nd on Saturday, May 5.