Littlehampton win at Goring - cricket picture gallery

Batting first, they totalled 218-8, thanks largely to half centuries from openers Jimmy Askew (51) and Thomas Lee (54). Aaron Wyatt and Olly Scarfield took three wickets each. Goring were all out for 205 and got close thanks to the efforts of Danny Pittham (77 not out) and 61 from Alex Maynard. Rachad Forde was Littlehampton's top bowler with 4-51. See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

Litrtlehampton skipper Mike Askew said: "It was our first complete performance of the season. We've struggled with the bat so far this season so we changed our approach a little bit, and Jimmy batted with intent and it was good to get off to a quick start. Tom held the innings together really well, and the middle order and lower order then got us up to a competitive score. Rachad was very impressive with the new ball and blew their top order away. Danny Pittham batted very well and it looked like he was going to take Goring over the line but we stayed disciplined, and the bowlers finished the job off."

Goring skipper Sam Botham said: "Having lost the toss, we were asked to bowl first on what looked a reasonable wicket. Our bowlers worked very hard to take early wickets but sadly weren’t backed up by the fielders, we dropped several chances throughout their innings which ultimately cost us. In response, we lost three early wickets in the first few overs which put us on the back foot, however two great 50s from Alex Maynard and Dan Pittham gave us a sniff at victory but sadly in the end, we fell just short. A well contested game but unfortunately not the result we were hoping for.”

