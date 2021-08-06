Lancing Mamor cricketers looking smart for the Slam

Lancing Manor sporting their newly sponsored kits

Lancing Manor Cricket Club have received a helping hand from CALA Homes.

They have been awarded £500 as part of the homebuilder’s Community Bursary initiative.

The club is made up of 30 adult members, who play just across the road from CALA’s New Monks Park development.

It’s a busy summer for the team who are playing in the Sussex Cricket League and the Sussex Slam. The bursary was awarded to the club in order for them to purchase a new kit for the Sussex Slam.

Matches are played on weekday evenings, with an aim to promote cricket in the community.

Lancing Manor are delighted to have finished top of their divisional group ahead of the knockout stages.

The Slam tournament doesn’t require the usual cricket whites, it shows off an array of colours across the teams.

Lancing Manor are wearing their blue and gold kits with pride, doing what they love with an ambition to inspire the next generation of cricketers in the region.

CALA Homes, which is building 600 homes in New Monks Park, invited entries for the Community Bursary scheme earlier this year with a total of £3,000 up for grabs.

Lancing Manor CC was chosen as one of the recipients.