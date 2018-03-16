Injured leg-spinner Crane to miss England's tour of New Zealand

Worthing leg-spinner Mason Crane has been forced to withdraw from England's Test squad ahead of the upcoming series in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old, who is a former Thomas A Becket and Lancing College pupil, was named in England's 16-man touring party back in January.

Crane rejoined the squad last week after making his debut in the final Ashes Test earlier this year but a stress fracture of his lower back has ruled him out of the two-match series in New Zealand.

The leg-spinner will now fly home and has been replaced in the squad by Somerset slow left-armer Jack Leach.