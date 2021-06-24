Worthing try to put Findon's batters under pressure / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Knocks of 48 from Felix Jordan and 42 by Harrison Grayston enabled Findon to reach 189 all out, Worthing’s star bowler being Shane Felton with 5-38.

Bridson’s men then bowled out the visitors for just 87.

Giorgio Rigali (30) was the only Worthing batsman to pass 20 and Graham Manser’s 4-21 and David Everett’s 3-15 helped the hosts to a win that leaves them fifth in the table, Worthing eighth.

Skipper Bridson said: “They bowled well up top but we stuck in and got a solid platform, but we fell apart in the middle, going from 60-0 to 101-8 – full credit to their bowlers.

“We cashed in against their 5th/6th bowlers in the last 10 overs. Felix and Harrison put on a match-winning partnership and were outstanding. From looking to get 120/140 to give us something to bowl at, to make 189 was unbelievable.

“Kenny (Dave Everett) was consistent as ever, especially after we lost Harrison to injury, and everyone else chipped in and kept things tight and Graham finished off the tail. He was unaware at the time as it spanned two overs and there was another wicket in the following one but he got a hat-trick to finish the game.”

Crawley Eagles v Portslade

Division three east

Portslade lost a rain-affected match by 42 runs.

Batting first, Eagles scored 198/6 in a match reduced to 33 overs a side.

Sam Gander was the pick of the bowling taking 3-20 off seven overs.

In reply Portslade, batting in rain, could only amass 156/9. Steve Case top scored with 35 not out.

Captain Nick Clark said: “We turned up expecting to start at 12:30 after earlier discussions, but the pitch was soaked and we ended up starting at 2:30.

“The waiting affected us.”

Portslade twos had their home fixture against Horsted Keynes switched to an away ground after travellers had gained access to Benfield Valley in the week.

But the game was called off early on Saturday.

Portslade threes played Findon at Wish Park and won by 22 runs to secure 30 much-needed points.

Batting first, Portslade put on 176/7 in their 40 overs with David Jones top-scoring with 49 before being run out.

Findon were all out for 145 in reply with Declan Dexter 3-17 and Matt Mill 3-27 starring with the ball.

Portslade fours lost by five wickets in a low-scoring game at Lewes St Michaels.

Batting in tricky conditions Portslade could only make 78 all out with Aiden Carter scoring 31.

Lewes St Michaels got home for the loss of five

wickets, Jonny Bond taking 4-26.

Littlehampton’s fine first half of the season continued with victory over Pagham.

Pagham won the toss and elected to bowl. Tom Lee (39) hit a towering six in the first over but runs were hard to come by.

Harry Standing (6) was well caught at slip but Mike Askew (62) came in and increased the run rate and at 99-2 off 24 overs, Littlehampton were well set.

However, 99-2 soon became 118-5 and Pagham were on top. Ally James (35) and Mac Cox (9) consolidated and Rachad Forde blasted 28 off 14 balls as Littlehampton ended on 202-9.

Littlehampton took early wickets as Forde (3-32) bowled quick and aggressively.

Pagham recovered from 4-3 to 62-3 when Nick Smith (40) was well caught in the deep off Chris Heberlein (2-33).

Ryan Barratt (48) and Justin Scott (44) looked like they were going to take their side to an easy victory but Nathan Perry (2-25) got the big breakthrough as Barratt was caught at slip.

Pagham were 150-6 when the umpires deemed the rain too heavy to carry on. With Pagham above the run rate, they would have won at that point.

Luckily for the visitors, the umpires were keen to get the game on and play resumed 20 minutes later. However,

Littlehampton’s quick bowler Forde was told he wasn’t allowed to bowl in the gloomy conditions. But Littlehampton managed to wrap up the victory as Cox (3-46), Heberlein, and Perry took the remaining wickets, the win taking Littlehampton second in the table.

Skipper Mike Askew said: “Pagham are always tough opposition and this was by far our toughest game of the season to date.

“Things didn’t look like they were going to go our way when it was raining but I’m so proud of lads for sticking to the task. This could prove to be a massive result come the end of the season.

“We were also missing three players, and this result shows the strength in depth we now have at the club.