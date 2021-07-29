Findon, Portslade and Goring cricketers enjoying winning feeling

Action from Goring's victory over Henfield / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Findon are up to fourth in the Sussex League’s division three west after a low-scoring home win over Pagham.

Findon didn’t look to have enough on the board when Pagham bowled them out for 124, with Toby Kingsbury (39) and Alex Stephens (22) the only batters to pass 20. Nick Smith and Sean Rutter each took three wickets in a fine fielding and bowling performance.

But when Pagham replied, Theo Beynon-Ayres and Aiden Drake, with 15 apiece, were their top scorers as Findon skittled them for 67.

Action from Findon's win v Pagham / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Archie Cairns took 4-12, Harrison Grayston 3-25.

Findon skipper Brad Bridson said: “It was an unbelievable win for us. We were absolutely outstanding with the ball, Toby gave us something to bowl at on a tough wicket and young Alex Stephens pushed us on to 120-odd at the end.

“We were probably 40 short of par, but once we got a couple of their main batters out we knew we were in it. Harrison and Drew were brilliant up top, and Archie cleaned up the tail.”

Brighton and Hove 2nd v Portslade

Portslade ones made it two wins in a row with a comprehensive win at Brighton and Hove twos.

Batting first Brighton and Hove made only 88 all out.

Andrew Mamoany starred with the ball taking 5-26 together with three catches.

Portslade got their total for the loss of four wickets.

Paul Glover top scored with a rapid innings of 46.

Captain Nick Clark said: “To win the game in the way we did was very pleasing. If we had allowed a partnership and were chasing another 50 or 60 runs it could have been a bit uncomfortable.

“We are now in the business end of the season and need to keep picking up as many points as possible so we can push ourselves up the table.”

Portslade twos got a deserved victory at Benfield in the derby against Southwick.

Portslade won the toss and elected to bat and reached 191-5 off 40 overs. All the batsmen reached double figures and Scott Ridge top-scored with 43. In reply Southwick reached 174-9. David Jones was the pick of the bowlers taking 4 for 41.

Portslade threes lost by seven wickets at Horsham Trinity being bowled out for 40.

Portslade fours played Denton and batting first, Denton made196 all out. Scott Bond 4-29 and George Biggs 4-52 were the pick of the bowlers. Portslade were 111 all out to lose by 85 runs.

* Goring boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop from division three west of the Sussex Cricket League with a 53-run win at home to fellow strugglers Henfield.

Jonathan Coutts’ 47 not out was the highlight of the hosts’ innings as they totalled 199, with Alex Maynard pitching in with 26.

Jack Parsons took 3-31 for Henfield That proved too big a target for Henfield, for whom only Rob Slaughter (55) starred in an innings that closed on 146.

Ross Baumann took 3-35 and there were two victims apiece for Oliver Watkins, Aaron Wyatt and Dan Geere.

Goring were not the only local side to suffer defeat in division three west last weekend - Worthing, Littlehampton and Broadwater went the same way.

Worthing made 250-6 at home to Slinfold with Jack Perman hitting 68 and Rohan Ryan 49.

But even three wickets from in-form Giorgio Rigali could not prevent Slinfold chasing down the target with four wickets in hand.

Littlehampton fell just nine short of the home side’s total of 252 at Ansty.

The bowlers struggled to make an impression and took only three wickets in the hosts’ innings, while the reply was going along nicely with 48 from Ally James and 39 from Louis Paul but fell away and they were 243 all out.