Findon lead way in Sussex Cricket League's derby-laden division

Celebrations in the Findon-Broadwater match / Picture: Stephen Goodger

And the division’s derbies are proving as tough to predict as ever.

The division’s ten teams include five from the Herald and Gazette patch and at the moment, Findon are the best-performing of that quintet.

They’re fourth and Littlehampton are hot on their tails in fifth – with Broadwater, Goring and Worthing currently in the bottom half but not so far behind the leading pack that they can’t make an impression.

Goring and Littlehampton meet / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Last weekend – the first sunny one of the season – brought a derby double, with Findon beating Broadwater and Littlehampton winning at Goring.

Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching CC enjoyed a close 13-run win away to Goring.

Batting first, they totalled 218-8, thanks largely to half centuries from openers Jimmy Askew (51) and Thomas Lee (54). Aaron Wyatt and Olly Scarfield took three wickets each. Goring were all out for 205 and got close thanks to the efforts of Danny Pittham (77 not out) and 61 from Alex Maynard. Rachad Forde was Littlehampton’s top bowler with 4-51.

Littlehampton skipper Mike Askew said: “It was our first complete performance of the season.

“We’ve struggled with the bat so far this season so we changed our approach a little bit, and Jimmy batted with intent and it was good to get off to a quick start.

“Tom held the innings together really well, and the middle order and lower order then got us up to a competitive score.

“Rachad was very impressive with the new ball and blew their top order away. Danny Pittham batted very well and it looked like he was going to take Goring over the line but we stayed disciplined, and the bowlers finished the job off.”

Goring skipper Sam Botham said: “Having lost the toss, we were asked to bowl first on what looked a reasonable wicket.

“Our bowlers worked very hard to take early wickets but sadly weren’t backed up by the fielders, we dropped several chances throughout their innings which ultimately cost us.

“In response, we lost three early wickets in the first few overs which put us on the back foot, however two great 50s from Alex Maynard and Dan Pittham gave us a sniff at victory but sadly in the end, we fell just short.

“A well contested game but unfortunately not the result we were hoping for.”

Findon beat Broadwater by 33 runs in a run-laden Sussex League division three west clash.

A knock of 71 from Harry Metters, 69 by Glenn Bridson and 58 not out by Felix Jordan carried the hosts to 260-5 - with Samuel Hudson and Graham Merritt-Blann each taking two wickets.

Broadwater’s reply was built around 59 from Benn Challen but they fell just short on 233-9, with David Everitt, Harrison Grayston, Metters and Jordan taking two wickets each.

Findon skipper Brad Bridson said: "Very happy with the win, we didn’t bowl as well as we had done this season, but our batting performance was top class after being put into bat.

"We stuck in when it was tough up top and credit to their opening bowlers and we were able to cash in later on, Harry and glen were superb, and Felix finished it off with some great striking."

This weekend there’s another derby as Broadwater host Worthing.

Findon go to West Chilts, Goring to Slindon, while Littlehampton host Henfield.