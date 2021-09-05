Findon cricketers to face Rye in promotion play-off - report and picture special

Findon were put into bat at Goring but 77 from skipper Brad Bridson and 55 by Alasdair Wilson took them to 292-8, with Olly Scarfield taking 4-48 for Goring. In the hosts' reply, Danny Pittham struck 72 but no one else passed 25 as they were bowled out for 210, the Findon skipper Bridson taking 5-49. It wasn't quite enough for the title but Findon have had a great season and can now look forward to playing Rye next weekend. Here's how the div three west table finished and check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from Goring-Findon on this page and the ones linked.