Findon cricketers so close to title - now they face Rye in promotion showdown

Findon come off at the end of their win at Goring - but now face Rye in a division three promotion play-off

They won their final game at Goring by 82 runs - but leaders West Chiltington and Thakeham’s two-wicket success at Littlehampton won them the title and the one automatic promotion spot.

Findon were put into bat at Goring but 77 from skipper Brad Bridson and 55 by Alasdair Wilson took them to 292-8, with Olly Scarfield taking 4-48 for Goring.

In the hosts’ reply, Danny Pittham struck 72 but no one else passed 25 as they were bowled out for 210, the Findon skipper Bridson taking 5-49.

It wasn’t quite enough for the title but Findon have had a great season and can now look forward to playing Rye next weekend.

Findon skipper Bridson said: “It was another really good win for us. We did our bit – unfortunately chilt got home. But we have another shot this weekend.

“It was a pretty comfortable win for us. Wwe could and probably should have posted 300+, but in the field we were in control for most of it and were disciplined.

“Dan batted nicely for them but once we got him it was as good as over.

“It’s always nice to beat goring, despite them being much weaker this season.

“Now we have another chance to get promoted next week against Eye at Glynde, which is an unbelievable effort.

“I think after six or seven games we were about seventh, and to win nine from ten, and that one we didn’t was an abandoned game which arguably we would have won, is a wonderful achievement and I’m very proud of how far this team has come.”

Elsewhere, it was a two-wicket win over Littlehampton that earned West Chilts the title.

The defeat meant Littlehampton finished fifth, with Worthing seventh, Broadwater eighth and Goring ninth and facing life in division four west next season.

Steyning and Chippingdale both won promotion from division four west, which means SIX sides from the Herald and Gazette area will be in three west in 2022.